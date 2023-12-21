484 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $258.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.23 and a 12-month high of $263.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.