484 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of IWB stock opened at $258.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.23 and a 12-month high of $263.03.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
