64,091 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

