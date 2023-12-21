6,623 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Down 1.2 %

CTAS opened at $553.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $576.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.59 and a 200-day moving average of $509.25.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

