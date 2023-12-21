6,694 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 19,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 93,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

