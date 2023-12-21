7,546 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.2 %

ODFL stock opened at $402.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.49 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

