8,700 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 70,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.01 per share, with a total value of $5,217,705.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,422,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,462,102.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,113,591 shares of company stock valued at $78,818,769. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $81.67 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

