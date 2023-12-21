978 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $257.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.14. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $261.78. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

