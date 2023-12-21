Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) vs. BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Critical Review

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Abacus Life and BKF Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11% BKF Capital Group 2.31% 1.25% 0.98%

Volatility and Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abacus Life and BKF Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A BKF Capital Group $3.04 million 4.65 $2.24 million N/A N/A

BKF Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Summary

BKF Capital Group beats Abacus Life on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

