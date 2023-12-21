abrdn (LON:ABDN) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
abrdn Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 183.85 ($2.33) on Monday. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 149.75 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.01). The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -919.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 212.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95.
About abrdn
