ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $29.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 117,092 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,050,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after buying an additional 137,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.