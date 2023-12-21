ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $30.20. Morgan Stanley now has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 343,865 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,019.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,267. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,110,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

