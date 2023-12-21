Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share.

ACN opened at $339.74 on Thursday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.97 and its 200 day moving average is $316.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

