Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

NYSE:AYI opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $207.96.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $554,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

