Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 796 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

