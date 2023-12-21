Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.1 %

MCO opened at $382.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.28. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

