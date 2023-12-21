Addenda Capital Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 0.88. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.51%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

