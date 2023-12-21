Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 78.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 36.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 7,206.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,224 shares of company stock worth $604,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

HRL opened at $31.43 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

