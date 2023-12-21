Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of COST opened at $661.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $292.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

