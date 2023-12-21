Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,226.33 ($28.16).
Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($26.94) to GBX 2,280 ($28.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
LON ADM opened at GBX 2,714 ($34.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,242.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,590.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,378.20. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,811 ($35.55).
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
