Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $596.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $583.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

