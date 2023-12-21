Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $700.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $680.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.06 on Monday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,242,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

