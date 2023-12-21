AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 6,510 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DFIV stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

