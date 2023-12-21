AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 8,836 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

