AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $673,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,612 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1405 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

