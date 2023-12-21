AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

