AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.