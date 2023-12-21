AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 85,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Mayport LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,398,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,378,000 after buying an additional 153,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

