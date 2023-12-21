AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 60,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 68,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,834,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

