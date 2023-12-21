AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $1.33 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

