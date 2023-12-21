AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 5,700 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $563,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

