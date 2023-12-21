AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 139,374 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,374 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

