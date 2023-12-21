AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,656 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.