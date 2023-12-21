AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,670 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

