AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,241 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

