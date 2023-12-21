AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,163 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAU opened at $38.41 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

