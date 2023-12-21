AE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

