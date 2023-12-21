AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 561 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 375.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.9% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $539.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.17.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

