AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after buying an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $387.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on DE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.