Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

AGRX stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.85. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

