Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock worth $12,328,032.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

