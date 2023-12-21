Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFLYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.43%. Analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

