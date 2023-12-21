Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Airgain by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

