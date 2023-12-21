Alastair Miller Acquires 30,000 Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Miller acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,870.49).

NewRiver REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £253.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,017.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. NewRiver REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 73.07 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NewRiver REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,750.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

