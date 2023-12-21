Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

