Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

