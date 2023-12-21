Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Insider Sells $220,400.00 in Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Paul Rickey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, James Paul Rickey sold 418 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $6,692.18.

On Thursday, November 30th, James Paul Rickey sold 700 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $11,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

ALPN stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

