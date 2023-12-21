Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.25 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Alteryx by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,065 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,168,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,878,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

