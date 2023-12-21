Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:MO opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.