Altria Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 45,576 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average daily volume of 27,548 call options.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

