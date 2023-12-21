Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.57.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $152.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.97. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.